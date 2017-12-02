Preview: Indiana at Michigan

Michigan looks to bounce back from a humbling loss when it begins Big Ten play at home to Indiana on Saturday. The Wolverines were riding a three-game winning streak heading into their Big Ten/ACC Challenge matchup with 11th-ranked North Carolina, but were blown out of the building as they trailed by as many as 29 points in the eventual 87-71 defeat to the defending NCAA Tournament champions and they hope to start conference play on the right foot by beating the Hoosiers for the fourth straight time.

“It was very disappointing the way we put our heads down once we got down 10,” Michigan forward Moritz Wagner told reporters. “We’re a great group and we always talk about how good our chemistry is but we’ve got to show that on the floor.” Indiana had its three-game winning streak come to an end following a 91-81 setback to top-ranked Duke in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. The Hoosiers went toe-to-toe with the Blue Devils in a game that saw 16 lead changes before fading down the stretch, and they look to build off their encouraging performance by notching their first win over Michigan since Feb. 2, 2016. “ I thought we competed and really battled,” Indiana head coach Archie Miller told reporters. “I think the next step for this team is to bring what we brought on Wednesday and be better at it and be ready to do that against Michigan.”

TV: 12:30 p.m. ET, CBS

ABOUT INDIANA (4-3): Senior guard Robert Johnson led the Hoosiers with 17 points in the loss to Duke to move into 47th place on Indiana’s all-time scoring list with 1,077. Sophomore forward De‘Ron Davis added 16 points and five rebounds to finish in double figures for the seventh consecutive time while Juwan Morgan contributed 14 points and six boards against the Blue Devils. Collin Hartman tallied 11 points while Aljami Durham had five in his second career start as the Hoosiers shot over 50 percent from the field for the third straight game.

ABOUT MICHIGAN (6-2): Wagner flirted with his fourth double-double of the season as he scored 20 points and pulled down nine rebounds in the loss to North Carolina. Charles Matthews added 12 points but committed four of the Wolverines’ 10 turnovers while freshman Isaiah Livers scored a career-high nine points off the bench against the Tar Heels. Senior starters Duncan Robinson and Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman combined to score five points on 2-of-12 shooting from the floor.

TIP-INS

1. Michigan has won the last two meetings with Indiana by an average margin of 21 points.

2. Matthews leads the Wolverines in points (16.1) and assists (four) per game.

3. The Hoosiers have committed less than 10 turnovers in three straight games, which is their longest streak since the 1996-97 season.

PREDICTION: Michigan 77, Indiana 71