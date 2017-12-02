FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Michigan tops Indiana in Big Ten opener
Sections
Featured
Amid political turmoil, Wall Street clings to mantra
Markets
Amid political turmoil, Wall Street clings to mantra
Pleas to flee, a desperate video: Inside the oil industry's purge
Venezuela
Pleas to flee, a desperate video: Inside the oil industry's purge
The year in pictures from above
Pictures of the year
The year in pictures from above
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US College Basketball
December 2, 2017 / 8:06 PM / Updated an hour ago

Michigan tops Indiana in Big Ten opener

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Michigan tops Indiana in Big Ten opener

Freshman guard Jordan Poole scored 19 points to lead Michigan to a 69-55 win over Indiana in the Big Ten opener for both teams on Saturday in Ann Arbor, Mich.

Junior forward Moritz Wagner had 13 points, seven rebounds, three blocks and three steals for Michigan (7-2, 1-0 Big Ten), which won its fourth consecutive game over Indiana.

Michigan outscored Indiana by 27 points from 3-point range, which turned out to be the difference in the game.

The Wolverines made 11 of 31 shots from behind the 3-point line, while Indiana was just 2 of 7.

Junior forward Juwan Morgan was the only player to score in double figures for the Hoosiers (4-4, 0-1), scoring a game-high 24 points.

Trailing 34-21 at halftime, Indiana went on a 12-1 run soon after the break to cut Michigan’s lead to 39-34 with 14:51 remaining.

However, Michigan answered that run with an 8-0 run to take a 47-34 lead with 13:35 left.

The Hoosiers closed within nine points at 54-45 with 7:56 remaining, but a 7-0 Michigan run put the Wolverines in front by 16 at 61-45 with 5:47 left.

Michigan led by as many as 16 points in the first half, taking a 26-10 lead with 7:47 remaining in the first half.

Both teams will return to action for the second conference games on Monday. Michigan will play at Ohio State, while Indiana will host Iowa.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.