Michigan tops Indiana in Big Ten opener

Freshman guard Jordan Poole scored 19 points to lead Michigan to a 69-55 win over Indiana in the Big Ten opener for both teams on Saturday in Ann Arbor, Mich.

Junior forward Moritz Wagner had 13 points, seven rebounds, three blocks and three steals for Michigan (7-2, 1-0 Big Ten), which won its fourth consecutive game over Indiana.

Michigan outscored Indiana by 27 points from 3-point range, which turned out to be the difference in the game.

The Wolverines made 11 of 31 shots from behind the 3-point line, while Indiana was just 2 of 7.

Junior forward Juwan Morgan was the only player to score in double figures for the Hoosiers (4-4, 0-1), scoring a game-high 24 points.

Trailing 34-21 at halftime, Indiana went on a 12-1 run soon after the break to cut Michigan’s lead to 39-34 with 14:51 remaining.

However, Michigan answered that run with an 8-0 run to take a 47-34 lead with 13:35 left.

The Hoosiers closed within nine points at 54-45 with 7:56 remaining, but a 7-0 Michigan run put the Wolverines in front by 16 at 61-45 with 5:47 left.

Michigan led by as many as 16 points in the first half, taking a 26-10 lead with 7:47 remaining in the first half.

Both teams will return to action for the second conference games on Monday. Michigan will play at Ohio State, while Indiana will host Iowa.