EditorsNote: Resending per client request

Robinson propels Michigan past North Florida

Duncan Robinson matched his career high with 21 points and Michigan pulled away to a season-opening 86-66 victory over North Florida on Saturday in Ann Arbor, Mich.

Robinson added seven rebounds, three assists and two steals. Kentucky transfer Charles Matthews scored 20 points in his Wolverines’ debut while Moritz Wagner collected his second career double-double with 18 points and 12 rebounds. All 12 of the Wolverines who played scored at least two points.

Sophomore swingman Garrett Sams led the Ospreys (0-2) with 17 points. Ivan Gandia-Rosa added 12 points and J.T. Escobar chipped in 10, all in the first half. North Florida, which committed 24 turnovers, lost to No. 2 Michigan State 98-66 in its opener on Friday.

The Wolverines led just 32-30 at halftime despite 14 North Florida turnovers.

Sams made three 3-pointers early in the second half, then capped a 7-0 Ospreys’ run with a lane jumper to give them their last lead at 47-46. Michigan regained the lead on a Robinson 3-pointer and stretched it out with more scoring from the senior swingman. He added another 3, a coast-to-coast layup, a dunk and two free throws over the next six minutes to give the Wolverines a 65-53 lead.

Wagner’s three-point play gave Michigan a 20-point lead at 73-53 with 4:29 left.