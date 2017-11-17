Michigan downs Southern Miss

Senior guard Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman scored 14 points to lead Michigan to a 61-47 win over Southern Mississippi in a non-conference game on Thursday night in Ann Arbor, Mich.

Senior guard Duncan Robinson and junior forward Moritz Wagner each had 12 points and sophomore center Jon Teske added 10 points and 11 rebounds for Michigan, which shot 48.9 percent from the floor (23 of 47) and outrebounded Southern Miss 32-23.

Junior guard Tyree Griffin scored a game-high 15 points and junior guard Dominic Magee added 10 for Southern Mississippi, which shot 40.8 percent from the floor (20 of 49) and 6 of 13 from 3-point range.

Southern Mississippi led 33-32 at halftime and 40-36 with 14:30 remaining before Michigan took over.

Michigan answered with a 15-0 run in the next eight minutes to take a 51-40 lead with 6:49 remaining.

The Wolverines ultimately built their lead to as many as 16 points at 59-43 with 4:07 remaining.

Michigan (3-0) will next travel to Hawaii to compete in the Maui Invitational, where it will face LSU on Monday. The winner of that game will play Notre Dame or Chaminade.

The Golden Eagles (1-1) will return home to face Blue Mountain on Monday.

Michigan led 20-6 with 10:02 remaining in the first half, but Southern Miss caught fire and ended the half on a 27-12 run to take the lead at intermission.