Preview: UCLA at Michigan

No. 23 UCLA looks to pass its first true road test of the season when it faces Michigan on Saturday. The Bruins have won five straight games, but are coming off a difficult week as LiAngelo Ball abruptly left the program after he was suspended indefinitely for shoplifting on a trip to China earlier in the season and the game with Montana scheduled for Wednesday had to be cancelled due to the wildfires which continue to rage in southern California.

UCLA has won its last four meetings with Big Ten opponents since the start of the 2016-17 season, including three by double digits. The Wolverines are left to lick their wounds after blowing a 20-point lead in the 71-62 loss to Ohio State on Tuesday. Michigan went ice cold from the floor as it shot 17 percent in the second half en route to its lowest scoring output of the season and the Wolverines look to bounce back by avenging a 102-84 defeat to UCLA on Dec 10, 2016. “I‘m incredibly disappointed and I think everybody on the bus is incredibly disappointed,” Michigan forward Duncan Robinson told reporters. “Every win is huge and to have a team down 20 on their home floor and give it away is not acceptable.”

TV: Noon ET, CBS

ABOUT UCLA (7-1): The Bruins issued a statement regarding the cancellation of the Montana clash, explaining that “due to concerns stemming from area wildfires the basketball game vs. Montana has been canceled” - the statement went on to say that “the health and safety of our student-athletes, staff and fans is our top priority.” Aaron Holiday leads the team in points (16.5) and assists (5.5) per game and is coming off a 14-point performance in the 106-73 win against Detroit Mercy on Dec. 3. Freshman guard Jaylen Hands scored a career-high 23 points against the Titans after he was limited to seven points, which were all from the free-throw line, in his previous outing.

ABOUT MICHIGAN (7-3): Moritz Wagner narrowly missed a double-double for the third consecutive game as he scored 14 points and pulled down nine rebounds in the loss to Ohio State. Robinson continued to struggle with his shot as he was limited to three points on 1-of-7 shooting against the Buckeyes and is 4-of-23 from the field over his last three games. Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman and Zavier Simpson each added 11 points while Charles Matthews, who is averaging 14.1 points per game, was limited to four for the Wolverines, who were outscored 15-2 in the final 4 1/2 minutes.

TIP-INS

1. UCLA has won five of the last seven meetings with Michigan.

2. The Wolverines have won nine straight nonconference home games.

3. Bruins C Thomas Welsh has registered five double-doubles in eight games this season.

PREDICTION: UCLA 83, Michigan 76