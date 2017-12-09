Michigan rallies to beat UCLA in OT

Junior Moe Wagner scored 23 points and junior Charles Matthews added 20 points to lead Michigan to a 78-69 overtime win over UCLA in a nonconference game on Saturday in Ann Arbor, Mich.

Sophomore point guard Zavier Simpson added 15 points for Michigan (8-3), which rallied from a 15-point deficit in the second half to improve to 6-0 at home this season.

Junior guard Aaron Holiday scored a game-high 27 points and senior center Thomas Welsh had a season-high 22 points to go along with 10 rebounds for the Bruins (7-2), who were outscored in overtime by a 13-4 margin.

UCLA led 46-31 with 14:49 remaining, but Michigan came back slowly and ultimately tied the game 65-65 with 10.9 seconds remaining on two free throws by freshman Eli Brooks.

UCLA had a chance to win in regulation, but sophomore Prince Ali missed a jumper as time expired.

In overtime, Michigan took a 71-65 lead with 4:00 remaining on back-to-back 3-pointers by sophomore by Simpson and Matthews.

With 2:20 left, Matthews hit a jumper to give the Wolverines a 75-67 lead.

UCLA outrebounded Michigan 41-30 but finished just 4 of 18 from 3-point range and committed 20 turnovers to Michigan’s 11.

Michigan missed 25 of its first 37 shots but finished strong and ended up shooting 30 of 64 (46.9 percent) from the field overall and 10 of 29 (34.5 percent) from 3-point range.