Wagner helps Michigan trounce UC Riverside

Junior forward Moe Wagner had 21 points and 10 rebounds and junior Charles Matthews had 17 points and a career-high 12 assists to lead Michigan to an 87-42 rout of UC Riverside on Sunday at Ann Arbor, Mich.

The Wolverines improved to 6-1 and now will gear up for a showdown at No. 9 North Carolina on Wednesday as part of the ACC/Big Ten challenge.

Senior Duncan Robinson scored 13 points and freshman Jordan Poole added 11 for Michigan, which won its third straight following a loss to LSU at the Maui Invitational last Monday.

The Wolverines shot 54 percent from the field overall (34 of 63), 46.4 percent from 3-point range (13 of 28), outrebounded UC Riverside 44-32 and had 24 assists to six by the Highlanders.

Senior Chance Murray scored eight points to lead UC Riverside, which fell to 2-3 and will return home to host Pacific on Thursday.

Michigan left little doubt from the onset, racing to a 41-12 lead with 2:54 remaining in the first half and not looking back from there.

The game was a final tune-up before a tough stretch begins for the Wolverines.

Following the game at North Carolina, Michigan will open up Big Ten play with games against Indiana and at Ohio State before playing at Texas on Dec. 12.