FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
No. 3 Michigan State rolls past Southern Utah
Sections
Featured
How Monsanto cotton sowed trouble in Africa
Reuters Investigates
How Monsanto cotton sowed trouble in Africa
Trump attends civil rights museum opening
U.S.
Trump attends civil rights museum opening
U.N. envoy told N. Korea urgent need to open channels
World
U.N. envoy told N. Korea urgent need to open channels
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US College Basketball
December 10, 2017 / 1:42 AM / Updated 14 minutes ago

No. 3 Michigan State rolls past Southern Utah

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Sophomore forward Miles Bridges racked up 17 points, 11 rebounds and six assists and No. 3 Michigan State stretched its winning streak to eight games with an 88-63 victory over pesky Southern Utah on Saturday at the Breslin Center.

Freshman Jaren Jackson supplied 17 points and 13 rebounds, while Nick Ward also scored 17 points for the Spartans (9-1). Cassius Winston contributed 15 points and five assists.

The Spartans could rise to the top spot in the weekly rankings when the next Associated Press poll is released. No. 1 Duke lost to Boston College on Saturday and No. 2 Kansas fell to Washington on Wednesday.

Jadon Cohee, Dre Marin and Jacob Calloway each scored 12 points for Southern Utah (5-4). The Thunderbirds made 11 of 26 3-point attempts.

Michigan State led 42-30 at halftime. The Thunderbirds hung around by making 6 of 14 attempts from long range.

The Spartans got off to a sluggish start but back-to-back 3-pointers by Winston midway through the half gave them a 22-10 lead.

Calloway made a 3-pointer with four minutes left in the half to cut Michigan State’s lead to 32-23. Ward made the first 3-point attempt of his career later in the half with the shot clock about to expire. Ward picked up a technical for trash-talking a short time later.

The Thunderbirds made a handful of 3-pointers in the first 7:35 of the second half, including one from Calloway that pulled them within five at 56-51.

Jackson’s three-point play with 8:21 remaining nudged the lead back to 10, 66-56. An 18-3 Michigan State outburst put the game away.

NOTES: The teams were meeting for the first time. The Spartans are now 6-2 all-time against Big Sky Conference opponents. ... Michigan State has a 152-12 record in non-conference home games since Tom Izzo became head coach in 1995. ... The Thunderbirds get a week off before hosting Central Michigan on Saturday. The Spartans have a similar gap before facing Oakland (Mich.) at Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena. ... Southern Utah needs one more victory to match last season’s win total, when it finished 6-27 in Todd Simon’s first season as head coach.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.