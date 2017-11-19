Bridges injured as No. 2 Michigan State beats Stony Brook

EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Miles Bridges scored 20 points but suffered an apparent left ankle injury in No. 2 Michigan State’s 93-71 victory over Stony Brook on Sunday at Breslin Center.

Bridges, a preseason contender for National Player of the Year, suffered the injury with 8:32 remaining while driving to the basket and his team leading 71-56. Bridges, who was fouled by Akwasi Yeboah on the play, hobbled to the bench under his own power. He sat briefly, went to the foul line, but decided against taking the free throws.

The sophomore forward then headed to the locker room with the team’s medical personnel.

The Spartans (2-1), coming off an 88-81 loss to No. 1 Duke, got major contributions from three other sophomores. Forward Nick Ward had 22 points and 11 rebounds, guard Joshua Langford had 19 points and five assists, and point guard Cassius Winston contributed 13 points and six assists. Heralded freshman center Jaren Jackson went scoreless before fouling out in 13 minutes of action.

Michigan shot 57.9 percent (33-for-57) from the field

Elijah Olaniyi led the Seawolves (0-4) with 16 points. Yeboah had 15 points before fouling out. Stony Brook made 13 of 26 3-point attempts.

The Seawolves used an 11-2 run to take their biggest lead, 25-17, midway through the first half. Olaniyi made a pair of 3-pointers during that sequence.

Michigan State responded with a 19-6 run, capped by two Winston 3-pointers, to take a 40-34 lead.

The Spartans led 44-38 at halftime and took their first double-digit lead on a Bridges layup. Ward recorded back-to-back dunks to make it 68-53 and Stony Brook never threatened again.

NOTES: Spartans coach Tom Izzo is 62-0 all-time at home in the month of November. ... Stony Brook has made at least nine 3-pointers in every game this season. ... The Seawolves have not defeated a Big Ten team since 2006, when they downed Penn State 59-51. ... This was the first ever meeting between the schools. ... Spartans junior F Kenny Goins was sidelined by a knee injury.