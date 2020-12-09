Minnesota rallies to beat Boston College in OT

EditorsNote: adds city in lede

Marcus Carr scored 22 points Tuesday night to lead the Minnesota Golden Gophers to an 85-80 overtime win over Boston College in an ACC/Big Ten Challenge game in Minneapolis.

Both Gach added 16 points and nine rebounds and Liam Robbins had 14 points and eight rebounds for Minnesota, which improved to 5-0.

Wynston Tabbs scored 24 points and Jay Heath 16 points in defeat for Boston College, which dropped to 1-4.

Boston College took a 73-72 lead with 4:17 left in overtime on a 3-pointer by James Karnik, but Carr made a turnaround jumper to regain the lead for the Gophers. After a series of misses, fouls and turnovers, it was Carr scoring again with 2:06 remaining, and Minnesota would never trail again.

Boston College broke a nearly four-minute scoring drought on a layup by Makai Ashton-Langford that pulled the Eagles to within 78-75 with 36 seconds left.

Carr subsequently sank 3 of 4 free throws to keep Boston College at bay, and the Gophers did not wilt down the stretch as Jamal Mashburn Jr. and Carr hit two more foul shots each.

Boston College led 31-30 at halftime and came out hot in the second half. The Eagles led by as many as 15 (52-37, with 14:04 remaining in regulation) before the Gophers got back into it.

After taking a timeout, Minnesota stormed back, going on a 16-0 run over the next 4:53 to take a 53-52 lead with 9:12 remaining.

After that, it was nip-and-tuck the rest of the way. With the game tied at 68-68, Minnesota took a 70-68 lead with 1:35 remaining in regulation on two free throws by Robbins.

After two scoreless possessions, Boston College then fouled Minnesota’s Isaiah Ihnen, who missed both free throws with 23.9 seconds on the clock.

The Eagles tied the score on a left-handed runner in the lane by Ashton-Langford with 5.4 seconds remaining, which ultimately forced overtime.

--Field Level Media