Johnson, Hoosiers top Gophers

Robert Johnson had 28 points, seven rebounds and seven assists, helping Indiana defeat Minnesota 75-71 Saturday at Williams Arena in Minneapolis.

Juwuan Morgan had 20 points and a game-high 12 rebounds for the Hoosiers, who were without Collin Hartman and De‘Ron Davis. Indiana’s Justin Smith finished with 20 points on 7-of-10 shooting.

Davis averages 9.6 points and 4.3 rebounds per game but is out indefinitely after reportedly rupturing his Achilles tendon in practice. Hartman went through pregame warm-ups but did not participate due to a sore right shoulder.

Indiana (9-7, 2-2 Big Ten) led 32-31 at halftime, but trailed by as many as eight points in the second half. Smith hit a 3-pointer from the top of the key with 2:33 remaining to give the Hoosiers a 71-70 lead, their first in nearly seven minutes.

Minnesota (13-4, 2-2) was without senior center Reggie Lynch, who was suspended indefinitely Friday after the university found him responsible for sexual misconduct. Lynch averages 10.1 points, eight rebounds and 4.1 blocks per game, and he was named the 2016 Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year. He is appealing the suspension.

Nate Mason led the Golden Gophers with 22 points and nine assists but went cold late, missing his final four shot attempts.

Minnesota scored just one point -- a free-throw by Dupree McBrayer -- in the final 2:47 of play. McBrayer finished with 18 points, shooting 7 of 13 from the field.

Gophers forward Jordan Murphy had 18 points and 10 rebounds, recording his 17th double-double in as many games.

Lynch’s absence was especially noticeable on the glass. The Hoosiers outrebounded Minnesota 45-35, securing 17 offensive rebounds to Minnesota’s eight. Indiana entered the game averaging 37.1 rebounds per game, which ranked 135th in the country.

