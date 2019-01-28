Murphy's double-double lifts Minnesota over No. 19 Iowa

EditorsNote: Changed six to five in 5th graf; Changed storyline to 1 word in 8th graf

Minnesota’s Jordan Murphy scored 23 points and became the second-leading rebounder in Big Ten history Sunday as the Golden Gophers upset the No. 19 Iowa Hawkeyes 92-87 at Williams Arena in Minneapolis.

Murphy’s 11 rebounds gave him 1,150 for his career, moving him past Purdue great Joe Barry Carroll, who finished his career in 1980 with 1,148. Ohio State legend Jerry Lucas is the conference’s all-time leader with 1,411, a mark Murphy is unlikely to catch even if the Gophers go deep into March.

Amir Coffey also had 23 points for Minnesota (15-5, 5-4) and freshman Gabe Kalscheur hit for 19, including a fall-away jumper with 1:46 left that gave the Gophers an 84-78 lead.

Minnesota shot 57.1 percent for the day, posting assists on 25 of its 32 field goals.

Luka Garza pumped in a game-high 25 points for the Hawkeyes (16-5, 5-5), who dropped their second straight game after a five-game winning streak and could fall out of the Top 25 Monday. Isaiah Moss scored 23 points and Tyler Cook added 18 points and nine rebounds.

The Gophers led most of the game, but had to sweat out a late Iowa rally after building an 81-65 advantage with 5:50 left.

The Hawkeyes drew within 84-80 on two foul shots by Joe Wieskamp with 1:34 remaining, but Cook turned the ball over after grabbing the rebound of a missed shot and Minnesota was able to wrap it up at the foul line.

Iowa’s inability to stop the Gophers was the first half’s storyline. Minnesota scored 21 points in the first 6 1/2 minutes and reached 30 points just over nine minutes into the half. Still, the Hawkeyes kept pace for about 14 minutes, leading 35-34 on one of Moss’ six 3-pointers.

From there, the Gophers controlled the remainder of the half. They closed it with a 16-7 run in the final 4:51, getting a 3-ball from the top of the key by Murphy with 0.4 seconds left to take a 55-46 cushion into the locker room.

