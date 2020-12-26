Minnesota rallies for OT win over No. 4 Iowa

Brandon Johnson shot 4-for-4 from 3-point range in overtime as part of his season-high 26-point effort as Minnesota rallied to post a 102-95 overtime victory over No. 4 Iowa on Friday night in Minneapolis.

Minnesota’s Marcus Carr scored a team-high 30 points, contributed eight assists and guided a frantic regulation-time rally. Johnson hit 8 of 9 attempts from 3-point range and collected nine rebounds for the Golden Gophers (8-1, 1-1 Big Ten). Liam Robbins added 18 points.

Luka Garza recorded 32 points and 17 rebounds for Iowa (7-2, 1-1). Sophomore CJ Fredrick was 5 of 6 from 3-point range while scoring a career-high 23 points and Joe Wieskamp added 14 points and nine rebounds for the Hawkeyes.

Minnesota trailed by seven with less than a minute remaining in regulation before Carr rallied the team. He drained a 3-pointer to pull the Golden Gophers within 81-78 with 28.4 seconds left and later buried a 3-pointer with 5.7 seconds remaining to knot the score at 83.

Johnson connected on a 3-pointer 13 seconds into overtime to set the tone for the extra session. He hit consecutive treys later in the stanza to give Minnesota a 92-86 edge and knocked down another with 1:45 remaining to make it 95-88.

Robbins drilled a 3-pointer to make it 98-91 with 27.7 seconds remaining as the Golden Gophers closed it out.

Minnesota connected on 44.8 percent from the field, including 17 of 43 from behind the arc.

Iowa shot 37.2 percent from the field and was 10 of 30 from 3-point range. The Hawkeyes amassed a 55-38 rebounding edge.

Iowa trailed by as many as 12 in the first half but opened the second half with a 12-2 burst to turn a five-point halftime deficit into a 45-40 lead with 16:16 remaining.

Later, Joe Toussaint made two free throws with 44.2 seconds remaining to give Iowa an 80-73 lead before Minnesota’ 10-3 run forced overtime.

Carr scored 15 first-half points to help the Golden Gophers hold a 38-33 lead at the break.

Garza had just five points on 2-of-11 shooting in the half.

