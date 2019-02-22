Poole paces No. 7 Michigan past Minnesota

Jordan Poole had 22 points, and No. 7 Michigan moved into a first-place tie in the Big Ten with a 69-60 victory over Minnesota on Thursday at Minneapolis.

Feb 21, 2019; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers forward Jordan Murphy (3) drives to the basket in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at Williams Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Berding-USA TODAY Sports

The Wolverines (24-3, 13-3 Big Ten) pulled even with Michigan State in the standings. The in-state rivals will square off on Sunday at Michigan’s Crisler Center.

Jon Teske supplied 17 points, seven rebounds and five blocks while freshman Ignas Brazdeikis added 10 points for the Wolverines.

Jordan Murphy had 18 points and 15 rebounds to lead Minnesota (17-10, 7-9). Daniel Oturu contributed 18 points and 12 rebounds.

The Wolverines shot 43.9 percent from the field and held the Gophers to 37.3 percent shooting. Minnesota made just one of 10 3-point attempts, though it did control the boards, 45-38.

Michigan needed a buzzer-beater from Charles Matthews to defeat the Gophers last month. The rematch was controlled by the Wolverines most of the way.

The Wolverines led 28-18 at halftime. Their defense held the Gophers to 22.9 percent shooting, allowing them to overcome a 35.5 percent performance from the field.

Poole was the only Michigan player who got into an offensive flow as he scored 11 points before the break. Oturu achieved a double-double by halftime with 10 points and 10 rebounds, including a layup just before the half expired.

Poole, Brazdeikis and Zavier Simpson each knocked down a three during an 11-0 spurt to give the Wolverines a 17-6 lead, and they never relinquished it.

Brazdeikis popped open on the left wing for a 3-pointer early in the second half to give Michigan a 13-point advantage. His layup with 16:55 remaining made it 37-22.

Matthews made two free throws with 13:51 left to lift Michigan’s lead to 20. Minnesota reeled off seven straight points to pull within 13 with just under eight minutes left.

Teske made back-to-back threes to give the Wolverines a 64-47 advantage with under four minutes to go. The Gophers never got closer than the final margin.

—Field Level Media