Murphy, Minnesota manhandle North Carolina A&T

Senior forward Jordan Murphy racked up 30 points, 16 rebounds and four assists, and Richard Pitino recorded his 100th coaching victory at Minnesota in the Gophers’ 86-67 nonconference win over North Carolina A&T on Friday in Minneapolis.

Pitino became the ninth coach in the program’s history to record 100 wins.

Daniel Oturu recorded his third consecutive double-double with 20 points and 11 rebounds, and Dupree McBrayer tossed in 13 points for Minnesota (10-2). Gabe Kalscheur added 10 points.

Quavius Copeland had 19 points to lead North Carolina A&T (4-8). Ibrahim Sylla added 11 points and seven rebounds, and Milik Gantz chipped in eight points and eight rebounds.

Minnesota erased an early double-digit deficit and led 41-33 at halftime.

The Aggies led by 25-15 when D’Andre Johnson made a 3-pointer with 8:15 remaining in the half. The Gophers then reeled off 16 unanswered points.

Murphy got it started with a layup. Kalscheur’s layup was followed by a string of Murphy points. He made two layups and two free throws during his personal spurt.

Kalscheur then made a 3-pointer and assisted on an Oturu basket. An Oturu free throw completed the run.

Copeland’s layup ended the Aggies’ scoring drought, which lasted more than four minutes.

North Carolina A&T was down by just two with less than two minutes left in the half. Minnesota then finished the period on a 6-0 spurt with a layup and dunk from Murphy and a jumper by Isaiah Washington.

Murphy had a pair of dunks in the opening minute of the second half to increase the Gophers’ advantage to double digits.

The first basket of the game for Minnesota’s Amir Coffey, a 3-pointer, made it 54-40 with 14:42 remaining. Copeland made a 3-pointer and a layup three minutes later to pull the Aggies within 58-51.

That was as close as the visitors came. Murphy reached the 30-point mark with 3:52 left when he dropped in a layup, giving Minnesota a 75-63 lead.

Minnesota is 10-0 against current members of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference.

