Minnesota holds off Penn State at buzzer

Senior Dupree McBrayer hit the game-winning free throw with 2.7 seconds left Saturday in Minneapolis to give Minnesota a 65-64 win over Penn State and leave the Nittany Lions as the only winless team in the Big 10.

Penn State (7-12, 0-8 Big Ten) had a chance to win by inbound the ball on Minnesota’s side of the court with 2.3 seconds left, but a jumper from the wing by junior Lamar Stevens bounced off the heel of the rim as time expired.

Senior Jordan Murphy had 19 points and 21 rebounds to lead the Golden Gophers.

With the game tied at 61-61, Murphy hit a free throw with 2:16 remaining, and then he put back his own miss with a dunk to give the Gophers a 64-61 lead with 55 seconds left.

Stevens made a three-point play to tie the game at 64-64 with 11.1 seconds left.

Minnesota (14-4, 4-3) then put the ball in the hands of McBrayer, who was fouled on a drive down the lane. He missed the first free throw, but made the second.

Stevens scored a game-high 27 points to lead Penn State.

Penn State built a 20-10 lead in the first 10 minutes of the game.

Minnesota cut Penn State’s lead to 30-28 with 2:22 left in the first half, but Penn State ended the first half on an 8-2 run to take a 38-30 lead at halftime.

Penn State led 51-44 with 11:32 to play when Minnesota made its move.

The Golden Gophers went on an 8-0 run to take their first lead of the game at 52-51.

After a Penn State basket gave the Nittany Lions a 53-52 lead, Minnesota went on a 9-1 run to grab a 61-54 lead with 5:43 left.

Penn State responded by scoring the next seven points to tie the game at 61-61 with 3:29 remaining.

—Field Level Media