No. 5 Purdue routs Minnesota for 13th straight win

Senior forward Vincent Edwards matched his career best of five 3-pointers and scored a season-high 25 points as No. 5 Purdue rolled to an 81-47 victory over Minnesota on Saturday in Big Ten play at Williams Arena in Minneapolis.

Sophomore guard Carsen Edwards added 14 points and seven assists and senior center Isaac Haas had 14 points on 5-of-6 shooting for the Boilermakers (17-2, 6-0 Big Ten), who won their 13th consecutive contest. Senior guard Dakota Mathias added 12 points, as Purdue matched its best 19-game start (1987-88) in school history.

Freshman guard Isaiah Washington scored 11 points and junior forward Jordan Murphy added 10 points for Minnesota (13-6, 2-4). The Golden Gophers have lost three straight games since senior center Reggie Lynch was suspended indefinitely due to sexual assault allegations.

Minnesota shot just 28.8 percent from the field, including 4-of-21 from 3-point range. The Golden Gophers are the 10th straight opponent to score fewer than 70 points against the Boilermakers.

Purdue was 14-of-35 from 3-point range -- Carsen Edwards made four -- and held a 46-29 rebounding advantage.

Minnesota led 11-9 after a 3-pointer by junior guard Dupree McBrayer 7 1/2 minutes into the contest before Purdue took control of the affair.

Haas hit a tying jumper, Vincent Edwards connected on the go-ahead 3-pointers and Mathias knocked down another 3-pointer to end a 15-0 burst, as the Boilermakers took a 24-11 advantage. The lead reached 37-17 when junior guard Ryan Cline drained a 3-pointer with 2:36 left.

Washington hit two 3-pointers during a half-ending 10-3 burst, as the Golden Gophers cut their deficit to 40-27 at the break.

Minnesota pulled within 10 early in the second half before Purdue delivered the knockout punch with a 16-2 surge. Carsen Edwards capped that run with a layup to make it 56-32 with 13:57 to play.

Mathias and Carsen Edwards knocked down 3-pointers to push the Boilermakers’ advantage to 70-41 with 8:36 left.

The lead topped out at 34 points.

-Field Level Media