Coffey's big second half carries Minnesota over Rutgers

Amir Coffey scored 21 of his 29 points in the second half and the Minnesota Golden Gophers defeated the visiting Rutgers Scarlet Knights 88-70 in Big Ten action Saturday in Minneapolis.

Jordan Murphy recorded a double-double for the Golden Gophers with 15 points and 16 rebounds. He was 9 of 11 from the line. Dupree McBrayer scored 12 first-half points and finished with 15 points and nine assists.

Minnesota (13-3, 3-2) has won seven of its last eight. Rutgers (8-7, 1-4) lost its fourth straight road game.

Leading 63-56, Minnesota went on a 9-0 run to put the game out of reach. Isaiah Washington canned a 3-pointer to start the run and Coffey converted two free throws to cap it.

With Minnesota comfortably ahead 82-61, play got testy with pushing and shoving after a foul on a layup attempt. Washington and Montez Mathis were both assessed flagrant 2 technical fouls and ejected. Two assistant coaches also were ejected.

Rutgers was without leading scorer and rebounder Eugene Omoruyi, who suffered a dislocated left kneecap in Wednesday’s win against Ohio State.

The Scarlet Knights missed his 14.6 points and 7.5 rebounds, as Coffey had his way all game long.

Geo Baker, who came in averaging 13.2 points, 4.7 assists and 3.2 boards a contest, struggled from the field. He went 5 of 15 and finished with 13 points, but just one rebound and two assists.

Myles Johnson scored 14 and had eight boards for Rutgers.

The Gophers held the Scarlet Knights to 41.8 percent shooting from the field. Meanwhile, Minnesota shot 50 percent and hit 10 of 24 from beyond the arc.

Minnesota recorded 24 assists on 29 made field goals. The Gophers forced 11 turnovers, which Minnesota converted into 16 points.

—Field Level Media