Maryland knocks off Minnesota for 4th straight win

Anthony Cowan had 27 points and five assists and Jalen Smith scored 21 to lead Maryland to a key 82-67 Big Ten Conference road win at Minnesota on Tuesday night.

With the win, the Terrapins (13-3, 4-1) equaled their Big Ten road wins for all of the 2017-18 season (two), and snapped a six-game Minnesota winning streak. Smith, coming off the Big Ten Freshman of the Week honor, continued his torrid play, hitting seven of 10 shots and posting his fifth consecutive double-digit scoring game with his career high.

The foul-plagued Golden Gophers (12-3, 2-2) placed four players in double figures and led by as many as eight points before Maryland utilized a 2-3 zone to slow Minnesota. Amir Coffey led Minnesota with 16 points, and Gabe Kalscheur added 13. Daniel Oturu had 11 points and a game-high 11 rebounds.

The Terrapins trailed by seven points five minutes into the second half, but charged back, as two Cowan free throws at 11:47 put Maryland in front for the first time in the second half, 56-54. A 15-4 spree ultimately gave Maryland its biggest lead to that point — 62-58 — at 9:13 on a Bruno Fernando jumper. The Terrapins hit 13 of their first 18 shots in the second half to win their fourth straight game.

Cowan scored 23 of his points in the second half on his way to a career high. He was 10-for-10 at the free throw line and had six rebounds.

The Gophers ended the first half on a 10-4 spree to lead 40-34 at the break. That half featured eight ties and six lead changes. Coffey had all of his five of his first half points in that late run.

Jordan Murphy’s jumper at 1:52 broke a 30-30 tie and started a 5-0 run for Minnesota. The 40 points were the most Maryland had allowed in a first half all season.

Maryland returns to College Park on Friday to host Indiana. Minnesota hosts Rutgers on Saturday.

—Field Level Media