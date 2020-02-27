No. 9 Maryland escapes with late win over Minnesota

Darryl Morsell’s long 3-pointer with 1.9 seconds left capped a furious comeback and allowed No. 9 Maryland to escape Minnesota with a 74-73 win Wednesday night at Williams Arena.

Feb 26, 2020; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers guard Marcus Carr (5) drives to the basket while Maryland Terrapins forward Ricky Lindo Jr. (4) and guard Eric Ayala (5) defend in the first half at Williams Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Berding-USA TODAY Sports

The Terrapins (23-5, 13-4 Big Ten) kept their two-game lead in the Big Ten standings, overcoming a 17-point deficit with a 10-1 run to end the contest. Jalen Smith, who played just four minutes in the first half because of foul trouble, finished with 16 points and 12 rebounds, and Aaron Wiggins also had 16 points. Morsell had 13 points and nine boards.

Minnesota (13-14, 7-10) likely saw its NCAA Tournament hopes shattered despite trailing just twice in the game. Daniel Oturu put on a show with 28 points and 11 rebounds, hitting 10-of-13 shots but his jumper at the buzzer was far short. Oturu got help from Marcus Carr, who finished with 19 points and seven assists, but it was Minnesota’s sixth loss in the last eight games.

The Terrapins have won 10 of their last 11 games to take control in the Big Ten heading into Saturday’s home date with Michigan State.

Smith’s tip-dunk at 14 seconds made it 73-71, and then Gabe Kalscheur missed the front end of a one-and-one for the Gophers to set the stage for Morsell’s big shot.

The Terrapins trailed by as many as 17 points late in the first half but had a chance to tie the game with 42 seconds left when Smith missed a 3-pointer. Klascheur then hit one of two free throws to make it 73-69 at 39 seconds, and then Kalscheur made a great play to stop Anthony Cowan Jr.’s drive and get the ball back at 29 seconds, but the Gophers couldn’t close the game out.

Maryland had trailed 64-50 with 8:59 left when Carr hit a pull-up. The Terrapins then went on a 19-8 run to give themselves a chance in the late-going, claiming their fourth Big Ten victory this season after trailing by double-digits.

The Gophers led 47-31 at the half, digging a hole for the Terrapins by hitting their first five shots of the game, including four 3-pointers. Minnesota led 15-4 at 15:51 when Oturu scored inside and the 6-10 sophomore had 15 first-half points, as did Carr. The Gophers were 7-of-13 from three in building the big halftime edge.

Minnesota finished 10-of-24 behind the arc for the game, while Maryland was just 6-of-28 from deep but owned a 45-36 rebounding edge despite Smith’s foul trouble.

—Field Level Media