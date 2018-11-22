Minnesota nips Washington to win Vancouver event

Freshman Gabe Kalscheur made a 3-pointer from the corner with 2.1 seconds left as Minnesota defeated Washington 68-66 on Wednesday in the championship game of the inaugural Vancouver Showcase in British Columbia.

The Golden Gophers (5-0) won all three of their games in the tournament, also defeating Texas A&M 69-64 and Santa Clara 80-66.

Jordan Murphy scored 18 points and grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds for the Gophers, and Amir Coffey added 17 points.

Noah Dickerson led Washington by tying a career high with 28 points, and he grabbed a team-high seven rebounds. Jaylen Nowell added 22 points.

The Huskies (4-2) had a three-game winning streak snapped. They defeated Santa Clara 82-68 and Texas A&M 71-67 earlier in the event, played on a makeshift court at the Vancouver Convention Centre.

David Crisp gave the Huskies a 66-65 lead on a free throw with 1:07 remaining.

The Gophers got two shots on their next possession but missed both and then committed a turnover after an offensive rebound, giving Washington the ball back with 38 seconds left.

However, Nowell was called for an offensive foul as he tried to drive to the basket with 12.8 seconds remaining, giving the Gophers a chance for the victory.

After a timeout, Isaiah Washington got the ball to Kalscheur in the corner for the winning shot.

The game featured a matchup of two seniors on the preseason watch list for the Karl Malone Award that goes to the top power forward in the nation, Dickerson and Murphy.

The first half was no contest, as Dickerson scored 14 points to help the Huskies to a 25-20 lead while Murphy didn’t even attempt a field goal. Both players had four rebounds in the first half.

Murphy shot 7 of 9 in the second half to help rally the Gophers.

Both teams struggled from the field in the first half, with Minnesota shooting 6 of 23 (23.1 percent) and Washington shooting 9 of 24 (37.5 percent). For the game, the Gophers made 21 of 55 (38.2 percent) and the Huskies sank 23 of 46 (50 percent).

