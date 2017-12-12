Minnesota rallies to upend Drake

Jordan Murphy scored 24 points and grabbed a season-high 18 rebounds, and Amir Coffey scored all of his 16 points in the second half as Minnesota came from behind to beat Drake 68-67 in Minneapolis on Monday night.

Nate Mason added 12 points and five assists for Minnesota, which slipped out of the Top 25 rankings on Monday after losing three of its previous four games.

The Gophers (9-3) trailed the entire game until Dupree McBrayer hit a 3-pointer with 9:02 left as part of a 9-2 run. The Minnesota led by as many as seven points, but Drake kept the game close.

Graham Woodward sank a 3-pointer at the buzzer for the Bulldogs (5-5), but it wasn’t enough. Ore Arogundade led the way with 15 points for Drake. Woodward scored 14 points, and De‘Antae McMurray had 12 points.

Minnesota was booed off the court at halftime after trailing throughout.

The Bulldogs’ biggest lead was nine points, but Drake shot just 36.7 percent from the field in the game and was 12 of 37 from 3-point range. The Bulldogs scored 17 points off 14 Gophers turnovers.

Minnesota finally made its move in the second half, led by Coffey, who shot 5 of 9. The Gophers hit 62.1 percent after halftime, 45.8 percent for the game. Minnesota held a decided advantage inside and outscored Drake 42-18 in the paint.

The Gophers also scored 18 second-chance points after grabbing 14 offensive rebounds. Murphy had four of his rebounds on the offensive end for Minnesota.