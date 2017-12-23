Mason injured while leading Minnesota to victory

Minnesota point guard Nate Mason had a team-leading 17 points on 5-for-9 shooting from 3-point range but was helped off the court to the locker room after suffering a left foot injury in the Golden Gophers’ 95-60 win Saturday over Florida Atlantic at Minneapolis.

Mason appeared to get his left foot tangled with the legs of Florida Atlantic center Ronald Delph while moving through the lane on defense with 16:14 left in the game. Mason, who was unable to put weight on his left foot, was helped to the trainer’s room and he never returned to the court.

Minnesota coach Richard Pitino said after the game that Mason will have an MRI Saturday night.

“We hope and pray everything will be OK,” Pitino said.

The Golden Gophers (11-3) had seven players with at least eight points, including Jordan Murphy with 14 points and 11 rebounds, in the rout over Florida Atlantic (6-6).

Amir Coffey and Reggie Lynch each had 11 points for the Golden Gophers, who shot 54.7 percent from the field, including 44 percent from 3-point range. Coffey had eight of Minnesota’s 25 assists. The Gophers had only eight turnovers.

Florida Atlantic, which made 34.8 percent of its shots from the field, was led by Gerdarius Troutman’s 18 points and five assists. Delph added 17 points and six rebounds. Jailyn Ingram had 12 points, five rebounds and four assists.

Minnesota led throughout and was never threatened after going on an 18-0 run to take 28-7 lead with 11:36 left in the first half. The Gophers took a 53-31 lead into intermission.

The Owls did not get closer than 20 points in the second half.