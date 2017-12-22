Minnesota pulls away from Oral Roberts

Jordan Murphy scored 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to help Minnesota turn back Oral Roberts 77-63 on Thursday night in Minneapolis.

Oral Roberts kept it close throughout the first half and trailed 41-40 two minutes into the second before Minnesota took over.

The Golden Gophers (10-3) went on a 23-4 run capped by a 3-pointer from Nate Mason that gave them a 64-44 lead with 9:09 to go.

Minnesota had a 17-6 advantage on points off turnovers and outscored Oral Roberts 23-8 from the free-throw line.

Amir Coffey had 15 points, making 9 of 10 from the free-throw line, and Mason scored 14 for Minnesota. Michael Hurt contributed 10 points.

Chris Miller scored a career-high 18 points, and Emmanuel Nzekwesi added 10 points and 15 rebounds for Oral Roberts (4-11). R.J. Fuqua also scored 10 points for the visitors.

Albert Owens, the Golden Eagles’ leading scorer, played just nine minutes and finished with four points.

Both teams went cold -- each was 1 of 9 -- in the final 5 1/2 minutes of the first half that ended with the Gophers leading 38-34.

The teams traded early runs.

Minnesota scored eight consecutive points to take a 15-8 lead before Oral Roberts responded with 10 in a row.

Miller gave the Golden Eagles an 18-15 lead nine minutes into the game.

Oral Roberts extended its run to 16-4 when Fuqua gave the Golden Eagles a 24-19 lead on a jumper with 9:03 to go in the first half.

The Golden Gophers host Florida Atlantic on Saturday. Oral Roberts is off until hosting Omaha on Dec. 30.