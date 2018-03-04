Missouri tops Arkansas for 20th win

Jordan Barnett’s double-double of 19 points and 11 rebounds coupled with a 19-point, eight-rebound effort from Jontay Porter helped Missouri outlast Arkansas 77-67 in the regular-season finale for both teams Saturday in Columbia, Mo.

Jeremiah Tilmon added 17 points and eight boards, and Kassius Robertson scored 14 for Missouri (20-11, 10-8 Southeastern Conference). The Tigers finished the campaign with back-to-back wins coming off a season-high-tying three-game skid.

Daniel Gafford had 16 points to lead Arkansas (21-10, 10-8). Daryl Macon scored 12 and both Jaylen Barford and Anton Beard had 11 as the Razorbacks saw the end of their two-game winning streak that included a 91-82 upset of No. 14 Auburn on Tuesday.

Despite the loss, Arkansas capped the regular season with victories in six of their final eight games.

The Tigers held a 37-25 rebounding advantage but won despite shooting only 41.7 percent (20 of 48) from the floor. The Razorbacks shot 44.6 percent (25 of 56) in defeat.

Missouri led 39-31 at halftime.

The Tigers had their lead up to 12 points with 6:04 remaining before Arkansas pulled within six after Gafford’s dunk with 3:58 to play.

The Razorbacks were again within six at 69-63 with 2:30 left after Macon’s layup, but they failed to come any closer.

Arkansas led by as many as seven in the opening half, with a free throw from C.J. Jones at the 13:36 mark putting the Razorbacks ahead 14-7.

An 8-0 run capped by Robertson’s 3-pointer gave Missouri the lead, and the Tigers never trailed after that.

Arkansas won the first meeting with Missouri this season on Jan. 13, with Gifford (15 points) one of four Razorbacks in double figures. Missouri got a game-high 26 points from Robertson in that contest.

The Southeastern Conference tournament begins Wednesday at the Scottrade Center in St. Louis.

—Field Level Media