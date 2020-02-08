Missouri knocks off Arkansas in OT

Xavier Pinson scored 24 points and Reed Nikko had 11 points and 11 rebounds for his first career double-double to help host Missouri snap a two-game Southeastern Conference losing streak with an 83-79 overtime victory against Arkansas on Saturday afternoon in Columbia, Mo.

Feb 8, 2020; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers guard Javon Pickett (4) warms up before the game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Mizzou Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Missouri swished 10 of 13 free-throw attempts in overtime and was 34-for-44 from the line for the game. The Tigers outscored the Razorbacks 16-12 in OT as Arkansas (16-7, 4-6 SEC) lost for the third time in four games.

Arkansas’ Desi Sills tied the game at 67 on a driving layup with 33 seconds left in regulation and was fouled on the play, but missed the ensuing free throw. The Tigers had the ball with a chance to take a lead in the waning moments, but were whistled for a shot-clock violation with 3.5 seconds to go. The Razorbacks got the ball back but missed a running floater attempt at the buzzer.

Javon Pickett (14 points) and Dru Smith (11) also finished in double figures for the shorthanded Tigers (11-12, 3-7).

Missouri was without junior forward Jeremiah Tilmon, who was battling a foot injury that resurfaced this week. Tilmon had missed eight straight games before returning during Tuesday’s loss at Texas A&M.

Guard Mark Smith also did not play with an injured back. Smith went through pregame warmups but was held out of action.

Reggie Chaney recorded a career-high 17 points to go with 11 rebounds and Mason Jones also scored 17 points for Arkansas. Columbia native Jimmy Whitt Jr. had 15 points, and Sills added 12 and Adrio Bailey scored 10.

Mitchell Smith added 11 rebounds for Missouri, which won the battle on the boards 52-35.

Four Arkansas players fouled out compared to two for Missouri. The teams combined to shoot 6-for-30 (20 percent) from beyond the 3-point arc — the Tigers going 3 for 16 and the Razorbacks 3 of 14.

Overall, Arkansas shot 38.7 percent from the field, while Missouri shot 38.3.

Missouri overcame 32.3 percent shooting — including a 1-for-8 drought from deep — to take a 36-30 lead into halftime. Pinson and Nikko led the Tigers with seven points apiece.

Jones paced all scorers with eight points at the break. The Razorbacks led for just 40 seconds in the first half and trailed by as many as nine.

Arkansas has lost four straight at Mizzou Arena. The Razorbacks lead the all-time series 27-23.

—Field Level Media