Missouri drops UCF in overtime, 64-62

Senior guard Jordan Geist scored a team-high 18 points - including a three-pointer at the second-half buzzer to send the game to overtime - as the host Missouri Tigers defeated the Central Florida Knights 64-62 on Sunday afternoon.

Missouri (4-3) snapped a two-game losing streak.

Junior guard Andre Dawkins, son of UCF coach and former Duke star Johnny Dawkins, led the Knights with a game-high 22 points, including 18 after halftime.

Geist, who was closely guarded on his dramatic shot, used a pump fake before draining his jumper from beyond the top of the key.

UCF (6-2), which had its five-game win streak snapped, had a chance to win late in overtime. After Missouri’s Javon Pickett missed a free throw with five seconds left in overtime, Dawkins grabbed the rebound but was stripped of the ball. Teammate Collin Smith picked up the ball, took three dribbles and fired a 40-foot three-pointer that came close but clanged off the backboard and then the rim.

The winning basket was scored by Missouri’s Jeremiah Tilmon, who hit a layup over 7-foot-6 Tacko Fall with 1:35 left in overtime.

Tilmon, who had 10 points, was one of three Missouri players who scored in double figures. The others were Geist and Pickett (13 points).

Aside from Dawkins, UCF was led by B.J. Taylor (12 points) and Smith (11 points).

Fall, a senior center, had six points, six blocks and four rebounds.

There were three lead changes in the first half before UCF took a 27-21 lead into halftime.

In the second half, the Knights put together a 7-0 run in the final minutes to put themselves into position for the win. That run, which started when UCF was trailing 52-48, consisted of a Terrell Allen layup, a Fall jumper and a three-pointer by Allen with 1:12 left.

Geist hit a jumper with 40 seconds left to break the run, cutting the Tigers’ deficit to 55-54.

After UCF suffered a shot-clock violation against Missouri’s stifling defense, the Tigers had the ball with 18 seconds left.

However, Missouri failed to inbound the ball and was called for a five-second violation.

Dawkins then was fouled, and he made both free throws to give UCF a 57-54 lead.

Geist then came through with his three-pointer to send the game to overtime.

—Field Level Media