Missouri routs Chicago St. by 58

Torrence Watson scored 24 points by sinking eight 3-pointers and Dru Smith had 14 points and seven assists to help host Missouri earn its fourth straight victory with a 91-33 rout of Chicago State on Monday night in Columbia, Mo.

Dec 30, 2019; Columbia, Missouri, USA; A general view of the court as the Missouri Tigers warm up before the game against the Chicago State Cougars at Mizzou Arena. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Thirteen Tigers played and 12 scored as Missouri (8-4) led by as many as 60 points. The 58-point margin of defeat was the second largest the Cougars have absorbed this season. Chicago State lost by 64 points at Eastern Illinois on Nov. 12.

Mark Smith also finished in double figures for the Tigers, hitting three treys en route to 13 points. Missouri finished 33 of 62 (53.2 percent), including 16 of 31 (51.6 percent) from long range.

Freshman Rajeir Jones led Chicago State (4-11) with seven points, while Isaiah Lewis added six. The Cougars shot 11 of 45 (24.4 percent) while missing 15 of 17 from beyond the arc. Chicago State was held scoreless for a span of 7:04 bridging the end of the first half and start of the second, during which Missouri had 16 straight points.

The Tigers rolled to a 45-14 halftime lead, shooting 44.1 percent while limiting the Cougars to 22.7 percent shooting. Chicago State committed 14 turnovers in the first 20 minutes and never led on the way to its fifth straight loss and eighth defeat in nine games.

Missouri opened the game on a 17-5 run after scoring the first nine points in a mere 1:38. The Tigers hit four of their first five field-goal attempts, including one trey apiece from each of the team’s three Smiths — Dru, Mark and Mitchell.

Chicago State didn’t reach double digits in points until a Jones layup cut the deficit to 29-10 with 7:25 before halftime. The Cougars went scoreless over the last 2:16 of the first half and Missouri capitalized on the drought with an 8-0 run. Watson punctuated the spurt with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer off a fastbreak.

The Cougars’ Ke’Sean Davis grabbed a game-high seven rebounds.

Missouri improved to 5-0 all-time against Chicago State. The Tigers’ previous season low for points allowed was 42 in a season-opening win against Incarnate Word.

—Field Level Media