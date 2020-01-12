Hot-shooting Missouri crushes Florida, 91-75

Dru Smith scored 22 points and Missouri led by double digits the final 28 minutes en route to a 91-75 Southeastern Conference rout of Florida on Saturday night in Columbia, Mo.

Jan 11, 2020; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers guard Dru Smith (12) warms up before the game against the Florida Gators at Mizzou Arena. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Javon Pickett and Mark Smith each scored 14 points and Mitchell Smith added 10 for the Tigers (9-6, 1-2 SEC), who shot nearly 62 percent overall and sank 12 of 19 from behind the arc.

Missouri entered the game averaging 5.4 treys per game. Seven different Tigers sank 3-pointers.

Although outrebounded 32-28, Missouri outscored Florida 40-14 in the paint.

Kerry Blackshear Jr. had 22 points for the Gators (10-5, 2-1), who had allowed an average of 65.5 points through the season’s first 14 games.

Dru Smith scored 14 points to help Missouri build a 15-point halftime cushion.

Consecutive 3-pointers by Noah Locke and Tre Mann cut Florida’s deficit to 60-50 with 14:50 left. That was the closest Florida got, as the Tigers pulled away to lead by as many as 24 points.

Torrence Watson scored six points to spark Missouri’s 10-0 run that made it 82-58 with 5:39 to go.

Missouri never trailed while dominating the first 20 minutes to lead 51-36 at halftime.

Pickett’s jumper at 8:28 of the first half gave Missouri a 29-18 advantage. The Tigers led by double digits the rest of way.

The Tigers shot 60 percent (18 of 30), including eight of 11 from 3-point territory in the first half. They had more points in the paint (20-6), more bench points (14-11), more points off turnovers (10-2) and more steals (5-2).

Blackshear scored 11 points for the Gators, who shot 31 percent (8 of 26) and trailed by as many as 18 points in the first half.

Leading by seven points midway through the first half, Missouri went on a 15-5 run to go ahead 40-23 with 4:46 left. Pickett had five points and Dru Smith four to fuel the spurt.

Missouri snapped a four-game losing streak against Florida.

