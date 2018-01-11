Missouri races past Georgia in second half

Jontay Porter posted a double-double of 15 points and 10 rebounds while Kassius Robertson added 15 points as Missouri rebounded from a shaky first-half performance for a 68-56 victory over Georgia on Wednesday night in Columbia, Missouri.

The Bulldogs (11-4, 2-2 Southeastern Conference) had won their previous six meetings with the Tigers (12-4, 1-2).

Missouri produced a 48-point second half after scoring only 20 in the first half and making just eight baskets before the break. Georgia led by three points at halftime. However, the Tigers started the second half on a 16-4 run that gave them the lead for good.

Still, Georgia rallied and eventually cut the deficit to 42-40 when Rayshaun Hammonds nailed a 3-point jumper. The Tigers then went on another run, this time 15-4, and that gave them command.

Missouri became more aggressive on offense in that second half, pounding the ball inside more often for higher-percentage shots. After making only 27 percent from the field in the first half, the Tigers made 16 of 28 (57 percent) in the final 20 minutes.

Jeremiah Tilmon and Jordan Geist both scored 10 points for the Tigers. Jordan Barnett, who led the SEC in scoring through Missouri’s first two conference games, finished with only seven points but grabbed eight rebounds.

William Jackson II and Tyree Crump both scored 10 points to lead Georgia.

The Bulldogs entered the game topping the SEC in scoring defense and field-goal defense, and they were tough at first against Missouri.

Georgia limited Missouri to 8 of 30 shooting from the field in the first 20 minutes, but the Bulldogs made just 9 of 30 themselves, a big reason the game was so close at intermission.

Georgia twice had seven-point leads, the last one coming at 23-16 before the Tigers notched the final four points of the half and then changed everything in the second half.

Missouri took advantage of a sizeable free-throw disparity, making 15 of 17 at the line while Georgia was just 5 of 5.

--Field Level Media