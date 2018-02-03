Missouri notches first win over No. 21 Kentucky

Unranked Missouri maintained a double-digit lead for much of the game on the way to a 69-60 upset of No. 21 Kentucky on Saturday in SEC play at Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Mo.

Missouri (15-8, 5-5 SEC) won the game with 16 free throws and zero field goals over the final 6:37. It was the Tigers’ first ever victory against Kentucky in 10 tries.

Graduate transfer guard Kassius Robertson and senior forward Jordan Barnett led Missouri with 16 points each. Freshman Jontay Porter added 13. Overall, the Tigers shot 46.3 percent from the field, and 30.4 from 3-point range.

Kentucky (17-6, 6-4) endured its worst game of the season.

The Wildcats shot just 31.3 percent, including 10 percent from 3-point range at 2-for-20. In fact, Kentucky nearly saw it’s nation-leading streak of games with a made 3-pointer come to an end. UK missed its first 13 attempts before a Wenyen Gabriel 3-pointer with only 2:53 left in the game. The streak is now 1,036 games.

Freshman guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was Kentucky’s only player in double figures with 15 points, the only time this season that has happened.

Missouri led 28-18 at halftime thanks to the worst half of basketball for Kentucky in a decade.

The Wildcats’ 18 points were seven fewer than the 25 against Utah Valley in the season opener and the worst total since 16 against Virginia in 2008.

Kentucky was just 6 of 30 on field goals, including 0 for 10 from 3-point range. The Wildcats went from 16:59 to 8:52 without a field goal and then from 5:59 to the end of the half without zero baskets.

Kentucky’s leading scorer in the half was Jarred Vanderbilt, who missed the first 17 games of the season with a foot injury. It was just his sixth game back, all coming off the bench.

Despite building the lead, Missouri didn’t fare much better, recording just one field goal the final 6:42 of the first half. The Tigers were 9-of-23, including 2-of-12 from 3-point range.

Kentucky did open the second half with a 14-5 run to close within 33-32 of Missouri, but then the Tigers hit five shots in a row as part of an 8-0 run in less than a minute to push back on top 41-32. Moments later, it was back to 10 points at 44-34.

