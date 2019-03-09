Tyree, Shuler help Ole Miss rally past Missouri

Breein Tyree scored 21 points, and Devontae Shuler added 18 as the visiting Ole Miss Rebels snapped a three-game losing streak, defeating the Missouri Tigers 73-68 on Saturday afternoon in Colombia, Mo.

With the score tied 66-66, Shuler stole a pass in the backcourt and raced down to make a finger-roll layup with 1:28 left in the game. He followed with a jumper with 52 seconds left for a 70-66 lead, and the Rebels led the rest of the way.

Missouri was led by freshmen guards Xavier Pinson and Torrence Watson, who combined for 34 points. Pinson’s 20 points set his career high.

Ole Miss survived a subpar game from guard Terence Davis, who was held to seven points. He entered the day sixth in the SEC in scoring with 15.8 points per game.

Kermit Davis of Ole Miss (20-11, 10-8 SEC) became just the third coach in school history to win at least 20 games in his first year as coach.

Missouri (14-16, 5-13) had its two-game win streak broken. The Tigers have lost 11 of their past 12 games against the Rebels.

Tyree had seven points early as Ole Miss built a 17-10 lead with 9:58 left in the first half. However, Missouri dominated the next 10 minutes and went into halftime with a 34-26 lead.

Missouri shot 50 percent from the floor in the first half, including 5 of 7 on 3-pointers. Ole Miss shot 32 percent, including just 1-for-8 from deep. Tyree, hot early, was held to two points in the final 10 minutes of the first half.

Ole Miss fell behind by 10 points in the opening minute of the second half, but the Rebels rallied to tie the score 46-46 on a 3-pointer by Tyree with 12:20 left in the game.

Another Tyree trey, this one with 5:03 remaining, gave Ole Miss its first lead since the opening minute of the game at 60-59.

The game went back and forth from there until Shuler’s two big plays gave the Rebels the edge.

—Field Level Media