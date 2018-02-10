Missouri holds off Mississippi St. in OT for fourth consecutive win

Kevin Puryear scored five of his 13 points in the final 1:05 as Missouri won its fourth consecutive game by beating Mississippi State, 89-85, in overtime in an SEC matchup Saturday afternoon in Columbia, Mo.

The Tigers lost a 12-point lead in the final 3 1/2 minutes of regulation, then overcame a five-point deficit in the final 2 1/2 minutes of overtime.

Kassius Robertson added 22 points, Jordan Geist scored 17, Jordan Barnett had 15 and Jontay Porter contributed 10 before fouling out in overtime as the Tigers (17-8, 7-5) ended a five-game losing streak against the Bulldogs. Missouri hosts Texas A&M on Tuesday.

Lamar Peters scored 22 to lead Mississippi State (18-7, 6-6), which had won its last four games by an average margin of 10.6 points. That streak began with a 74-62 victory against Missouri on Jan. 27 in Starkville, Miss. Nick Weatherspoon added 15 points, Aric Holman had 14, Quinndary Weatherspoon scored 13 and Abdul Ado had 11 for the Bulldogs, who visit Vanderbilt on Wednesday.

The Bulldogs took their first lead since the middle of the first half when Holman broke a 79-all tie with a jumper with 3:20 left in overtime. He followed with a 3-pointer for a five-point lead with 2:40 left.

Geist made one free throw, Barnett made two and Puryear scored on a tip-in to tie the score with 1:05 left.

After Ado made one of two free throws for MSU, Puryear made a 3-pointer to give Missouri an 87-85 lead with 10 seconds left.

After the inbounds pass, Peters sped into the frontcourt but was called for an offensive foul as he tried to take a 3-pointer with six seconds left.

Robertson made two free throws with five seconds left to complete the scoring.

Missouri led 75-63 with 3:35 left before Peters led a frantic comeback for State. He scored eight points during a 16-4 run that ended with Peters’ 3-pointer that tied the score at 79 with 25 seconds left.

The Tigers had a chance to win in regulation, but Geist missed an off-balance 3-pointer at the buzzer.

--Field Level Media