Carter scores 15 as Mississippi State clips Missouri

Tyson Carter scored 15 points and Reggie Perry and Nick Weatherspoon added 12 apiece as Mississippi State earned a 67-63 win over Missouri on Saturday afternoon in Columbia, Mo.

Feb 29, 2020; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers guard Xavier Pinson (1) warms up before the game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Mizzou Arena. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Bulldogs (19-10, 10-6 SEC) shot 53.2 percent from the field and have won four of their last five to strengthen their case for the NCAA Tournament.

After Dru Smith’s layup drew the Tigers to within 63-61 with 1:59 to go, the Bulldogs got two key stops around a Carter layup. Carter added two free throws with 31.7 seconds left to close the game.

Missouri (14-15, 6-10) lost for the second time in three games to fall below .500. The Tigers snagged 15 offensive rebounds but produced just seven second-chance points.

Xavier Pinson scored a game-high 20 points to lead the Tigers, who outrebounded the Bulldogs 36-30. Dru Smith had 19 points and nine rebounds while Mitchell Smith chipped in 10 points.

Perry’s jumper with 12:17 remaining put the Bulldogs on top by 11, their largest advantage of the game.

Missouri responded with a 13-2 run over the next 3:23, however, tying the game at 53. Pinson starred during the spurt, scoring six points, including a fast-break jumper that drew the teams even with 8:54 to go.

Mississippi State led by as many as 10 points in the first half before taking a 41-34 lead into the break. The Bulldogs shot 58.3 percent in the first 20 minutes but were especially effective from inside the arc, shooting 10-for-14 (71.4 percent).

Mississippi State took a 9-5 lead in the all-time series against Missouri. The Bulldogs rolled to a 72-45 victory in Starkville, Miss., when the teams met on Jan. 14. Bulldogs coach Ben Howland improved to 6-1 against the Tigers in five seasons at Mississippi State.

—Field Level Media