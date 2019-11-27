Oklahoma dumps Mizzou in Hall of Fame 3rd-place game

Nov 26, 2019; Kansas City, MO, USA; Oklahoma Sooners center Rick Issanza (20) warms up before the game against the Missouri Tigers at Sprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Austin Reaves bagged 19 points and 10 rebounds Tuesday night as Oklahoma led wire-to-wire in a matchup of former Big 12 Conference rivals, taking a 77-66 win over Missouri for third place in the Hall of Fame Classic at Kansas City, Mo.

Brady Manek added four 3-pointers and 17 points for the Sooners (6-1), while Kristian Doolittle hit for 14 and Alondes Williams netted 12 points. Oklahoma canned 47.4 percent of its field-goal tries and was solid at the foul line, connecting on 15 of 18.

Mark Smith paced the Tigers (4-3) with 18 points and eight rebounds, going 4 of 8 from the 3-point line and leading their comeback in the second half. Jeremiah Tilmon added 13 points, and Torrence Watson came off the bench to scored 11.

Missouri made 44 percent of its shots for the game but hit only 36 percent in the first half, when it got off to a slow start that put it in catchup mode all night. The Tigers were outrebounded 34-29 and committed 15 turnovers to the Sooners’ nine.

Smith sank two foul shots with 10 minutes left to pull Missouri within 49-48, but the Sooners iced it with a 14-4 run. Jamal Bieniemy’s 3-pointer with 5:47 remaining made it 63-52.

After absorbing a 73-54 thumping from Stanford on Monday night, Oklahoma came out ready to prove a point. Manek drained 3-pointers on the Sooners’ first two possessions, and the lead grew to 18-5 when Reaves canned a trey in transition less than 4 1/2 minutes into the game.

Even after a drought of just over 4 1/2 minutes, Oklahoma still owned a 25-16 advantage at the 9:26 mark on a step-back jumper by Alondes Williams. The Sooners pushed the lead up to 36-18 with 3:58 left when Reaves sank two foul shots.

Missouri finally made a run, using a 10-1 spurt to close within 37-28 as Javon Pickett hit a transition layup with 1:42 remaining until the break. But Doolittle and Williams each tacked on buckets, enabling Oklahoma to take a 41-29 cushion to intermission.

