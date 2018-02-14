Balanced attack sends Missouri past No. 21 Texas A&M

EditorsNote: updates Williams’ point total in sixth graf

Kassius Robertson scored 16 points, 13 of them in the second half, and Missouri made the key plays in the final minute to hold off a late rally and defeat No. 21 Texas A&M 62-58 on Tuesday in a key Southeast Conference game at Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Mo.

A basket by DJ Hogg brought Texas A&M to within 59-58 with 1:19 to play before a free throw from Jeremiah Tilmon with 50 seconds left put Missouri back on top by two points.

The Aggies could not get off a shot on the ensuing possession, but they stole the inbounds pass after the turnover. Texas A&M got the ball to Robert Williams on a lob, but his layup bounced in and out of the basket.

A pair of free throws from Jontay Porter with eight seconds left cemented win for the Tigers, their fifth straight.

Jordan Barnett added 15 points for the Tigers (18-8, 8-5 SEC) while Tilmon hit for 14 and Porter scored 11 points.

TJ Starks and Admon Gilder scored 14 points each to pace the Aggies, who had a four-game win streak snapped. Hogg added 13 points and Williams tallied 10 for Texas A&M (17-9, 6-7).

Texas A&M missed its first 11 3-point attempts, ending up 1 of 13 from beyond the arc in the first half, and did not attempt a free throw in the first 20 minutes of play. The Aggies wound up 5 of 23 from long range, 5 of 6 from the foul line.

Missouri outshot the Aggies 40.7 percent to 32.3 percent in the first half and led 29-21 at halftime. Barnett hit four of his five shots and led all scorers with 11 points in the half, with Tilmon adding eight points for the Tigers.

Hogg paced Texas A&M with six points in the first half while the Aggies’ two key inside players, Davis and Williams, combined for six points and eight rebounds.

The Tigers led by as many as 14 points in the second half after a 3-pointer by Porter with 9:51 to play, but Texas A&M would not go away. Missouri still led 57-46 after two free throws by Robertson at the 5:26 mark before the Aggies ran off the next eight points to cut the deficit to 57-54 with 4:18 remaining.

Missouri hits the road to play LSU on Saturday afternoon. The Aggies play at Arkansas on Saturday afternoon.

