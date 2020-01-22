Texas A&M ekes out win at Missouri

EditorsNote: 2nd and 4th grafs, to add teams’ records

Jan 21, 2020; Columbia, Missouri, USA; A general view of the court as the Missouri Tigers players warm up before the game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Mizzou Arena. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Nebo and Savion Flagg scored 14 points apiece to help Texas A&M snap a two-game losing streak with a 66-64 victory against Missouri on Tuesday night in Columbia, Mo.

A late 11-3 Missouri run brought the Tigers to within 63-62 with 28 seconds to go, but it wasn’t enough as Missouri (9-9, 1-5 SEC) lost its third straight.

The Tigers’ Dru Smith was whistled for an offensive foul with 10.7 seconds to go, thwarting Missouri’s attempt to take the lead and setting the teams on a wild finish.

Quenton Jackson hit two foul shots with 9.8 seconds to put the Aggies (9-8, 3-3) ahead 65-62. After Missouri’s Mark Smith missed a long 3-point attempt, Dru Smith drew a foul and hit both free throws with two seconds to play. Emanuel Miller followed by splitting a pair of free throws for the Aggies to account for the final margin.

A potential game-winning 3-point attempt by Torrence Watson was just long as time expired.

Miller added 12 points for the Aggies, who shot 45.8 percent compared to 30 percent for Missouri, which went just 9-for-35 (25.7 percent) from deep.

Missouri did excel from the free-throw line, however, finishing 25-for-26. The Tigers made their 54th straight free throw to establish an NCAA Division I record before a late miss. Wake Forest held the previous standard for consecutive free-throw makes over multiple games, hitting 50 in a row in 2005.

Mark Smith (19 points), Dru Smith (18) and Watson (11) finished in double figures for Missouri. Mitchell Smith snagged a game-high 11 rebounds while Dru Smith added eight rebounds and eight assists.

Missouri ended the first half on a 24-11 run to take a 32-27 lead into the break. Finding an offensive rhythm proved a tough proposition for both sides, with the Aggies shooting 10-for-26 (38.5 percent) in the first 20 minutes compared to 8-for-22 (36.4 percent) for the Tigers.

The Aggies erased the five-point halftime deficit and took a five-point lead of their own by opening the second half on a 12-2 run.

Missouri center Jeremiah Tilmon missed his fifth straight game with a stress fracture in his left foot. Tilmon was off crutches but still sporting a boot on the injured foot.

—Field Level Media