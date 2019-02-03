Geist, Missouri hold off skidding Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt threatened Missouri much of the second half, but Jordan Geist & Co. kept coming up with answers as the Tigers snapped their three-game losing streak with a 77-67 win over the Commodores on Saturday at Columbia, Mo.

Feb 2, 2019; Columbia, MO, USA; Missouri Tigers guard Torrence Watson (0) warms up before the game against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Mizzou Arena. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Jeremiah Tilmon had 19 points to lead Missouri (11-9, 2-6 Southeastern Conference) in scoring. Geist scored 15, and Javon Pickett (12) and Torrence Watson (12) also reached double figures.

Vanderbilt (9-12, 0-8) has lost nine in a row. Aaron Nesmith led the Commodores with 19 points, and Saben Lee added 15.

Missouri nearly let a 15-point lead slip away. After Nesmith converted three free throws with 4:01 left, the Commodores got within 62-57.

But Watson hit a three just before the shot clock horn sounded with 3:30 left on Missouri’s next offensive trip. Geist then drained a three from almost the same spot with 2:36 left, putting Missouri up by nine.

Vanderbilt’s Matt Ryan answered with a three, but after the Tigers nearly lost the ball twice on their ensuing possession, Geist hit a floater in the lane with 1:35 left.

Missouri took its biggest lead when Geist sprinted down the floor and threw in a layup just after catching a long pass from Mitchell Smith. He drew a foul and converted the three-point play for a 46-31 margin.

Vanderbilt, meanwhile, was getting nothing done offensively. The Commodores answered with a three from Ryan with 12:45 left, just their second field goal of the half.

That was the start of a quick 11-0 Vanderbilt run, which Smith answered with a contested three from straightaway with 10:07 left.

Missouri led 37-28 at half, holding the Commodores to 0-of-10 shooting on 3-pointers. Lee (12) led all scorers at the break.

It took 22:23 before the Commodores hit their first three of the night, which came from Yanni Wetzell.

—Field Level Media