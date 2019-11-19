Missouri downs Wofford in Hall of Fame Classic

Mark Smith scored 19 points, Jeremiah Tilmon added 16 points, and Dru Smith dished seven assists to lift Missouri to a 75-56 victory against Wofford on Monday night in a Hall of Fame Classic campus game in Columbia, Mo.

Missouri limited Wofford to 4-for-21 shooting (19 percent) in the second half, as the Terriers went without a field goal over the final 14:35.

Nathan Hoover paced the Terriers with 21 points while going 7-for-8 from the free-throw line, giving him 25 makes in 26 attempts from the line this season. Chevez Goodwin and Storm Murphy chipped in 10 points each for Wofford while Xavier Pinson scored 10 for the Tigers.

Missouri (3-1) seized control with a 13-0 run midway through the second half. Wofford, which opened the half on a 10-2 run to take a brief three-point lead, tied the game on a pair of Hoover free throws with 13:34 remaining.

A balanced attack helped Missouri take control after that. Pinson scored six points during the game-changing spurt while Tilmon added four.

Missouri led 36-31 at halftime. The Tigers shot a scorching 60 percent (15-for-25) in the first 20 minutes while drilling six of their 12 attempts from deep. After a Goodwin jumper tied the game at 25 with 6:45 remaining in the half, Missouri scored 11 of the game’s next 16 points.

Wofford (2-2) remained close behind 13-for-26 first-half shooting and disciplined defense. The Terriers drew three charging calls against the Tigers before the break while forcing seven turnovers.

Goodwin snagged a game-high seven rebounds as the Terriers won the battle under the boards 31-23.

Missouri improved its all-time record against Wofford to 3-0 and climbed to 11-0 against opponents from the Southern Conference.

The Tigers are set to resume Hall of Fame Classic play Wednesday, when they host Morehead State. The Terriers are slated to visit South Florida on Thursday.

