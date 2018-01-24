FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 24, 2018 / 4:10 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Burnett, Rebels roll over Crimson Tide

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Senior guard Deandre Burnett scored 16 of his season-best 24 points in the first half to help Mississippi register a 78-66 victory over Alabama on Thursday at the Pavilion at Oxford, Miss.

Junior guard Terence Davis had 15 points and nine rebounds for the Rebels (11-9, 4-4 Southeastern Conference). Ole Miss senior guard Markel Crawford also scored 15 points.

Junior forward Donta Hall scored 14 points on 6-of-7 shooting for the Crimson Tide (13-7, 5-3). Sophomore guard Dazon Ingram contributed 10 points, eight rebounds and five assists for Alabama, which had its four-game winning streak halted.

Standout Alabama freshman guard Collin Sexton had just seven points on 2-of-13 shooting.

The Crimson Tide trailed by 10 at halftime but ran off nine straight early in the second to pull within 43-42 with 16:19 to play. Ole Miss gradually rebuilt its lead and took a 58-48 advantage on a basket by junior forward Bruce Stevens with 9:49 left.

Alabama freshman guard Herbert Jones responded with a dunk 15 seconds later before the Rebels scored the next six to open up a 64-50 lead. Crawford fueled the charge, stealing the ball to set up a fast-break dunk, knocking down a jumper, and then recording another steal and feeding Davis for a layup with 6:42 to play.

The Crimson Tide trimmed their deficit to 67-59 on Sexton’s basket with 3:23 to play, but sophomore guard Breein Tyree hit two free throws and Crawford converted a layup to push the Ole Miss lead back to 12 with 2:06 to play.

Burnett was 6 of 8 from the field in the first half as Ole Miss took a 41-31 lead into the break.

The Rebels led 18-9 after Tyree’s jumper before Alabama rolled off the next 18 points. Freshman guard John Petty capped the spurt to give the Crimson Tide a 27-18 edge.

Ole Miss reassumed control by rattling off the next 14 points, with Tyree and Crawford draining back-to-back 3-pointers for a 32-27 advantage.

--Field Level Media

