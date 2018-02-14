Arkansas cruises past Ole Miss with big second half

Daniel Gafford scored 19 points as Arkansas defeated Ole Miss 75-64 in an SEC game Tuesday night in Oxford, Miss.

Darious Hall added 14 points and 11 rebounds and Anton Beard and Jaylen Barford scored 13 each for Arkansas (18-8, 7-6), which completed a season sweep, having beaten Ole Miss 97-93 on Jan. 20 in Fayetteville, Ark. The Razorbacks host No. 21 Texas A&M on Saturday.

Deandre Burnett scored 24 and Markel Crawford had 17 to lead Ole Miss (11-15, 4-9), which lost its fifth game in a row. The Rebels, who were playing their first game since Andy Kennedy announced Monday that he is resigning at the end of the season after 12 seasons as Ole Miss coach, visit Mississippi State on Saturday.

Burnett converted a three-point play and made a 3-pointer to lead a Rebels push that cut the Razorbacks’ nine-point halftime lead to two in the first three minutes of the second half.

Ole Miss twice got within one point before Arkansas rebuilt the lead to 48-42 midway through the second half.

Devontae Shuler’s 3-pointer again cut the margin to one, but Hall made two 3-pointers and Beard made one during an 11-0 run that gave the Razorbacks a 64-52 lead with 5:45 left. They led by as many as 18 as the Rebels made just four field goals in the final eight minutes.

Ole Miss scored the first five points of the game and had an 8-2 lead before Arkansas got untracked offensively.

Beard made two 3-pointers and Barford made one before Barford’s pair of free throws gave the Razorbacks their first lead at 19-18.

After Burnett’s free throw tied the score, Arkansas scored six consecutive points for a 25-19 lead.

Burnett made another free throw before Hall made a 3-pointer to start a 9-3 run that left the Razorbacks with a 34-23 halftime lead. Burnett had 12 first-half points and made 3 of 8 field goals, but his teammates were a combined 2 for 21 from the floor.

--Field Level Media