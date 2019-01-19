Ole Miss rebounds from loss, tops Arkansas

Breein Tyree scored 22 points as No. 18 Ole Miss bounced back from a mid-week loss to defeat visiting Arkansas 84-67 in an SEC game Saturday afternoon

On Tuesday, the Rebels saw their 10-game winning streak end as they lost their first game while playing as a ranked team in six years when they fell at home to LSU, 83-69.

But on Saturday, Davis was joined in double figures by Terence Davis (18 points), Bruce Stevens (14 off the bench) and Dominik Olejniczak (13 points) as Ole Miss improved to 14-3, 4-1.

Guard Devontae Shuler, Ole Miss’ third-leading scorer (10.3 points game), did not start because of a sore foot. Shuler had just three points on 1-of-6 shooting off the bench.

Keyshawn Embery-Simpson scored 16, Gabe Osabuohien added 13 and Isaiah Joe scored 11 to lead the Razorbacks (10-7, 1-4), who shot just 40 percent (22 of 55) from the floor. Embery-Simpson led a strong performance by the Arkansas bench, which outscored the Ole Miss bench, 35-21.

Ole Miss had an 11-point halftime lead, but it took Arkansas just three minutes to get within six points at the start of the second half.

D.C. Davis scored seven points as the Rebels built the lead to 62-45 midway through the half.

The Razorbacks briefly got within 12 points, but Ole Miss quickly expanded the lead to 18.

The closest Arkansas got the rest of the way was 13 points.

Ole Miss scored the first seven points and opened an 11-2 lead before Arkansas settled in.

The Razorbacks got within three points twice before the Rebels expanded the lead again.

Shuler scored his first points on a 3-pointer that gave Ole Miss a 26-16 lead.

The Rebels increased the lead to 13 and the Razorbacks got as close as seven before Tyree and Terence Davis each made a 3-pointer to help Ole Miss take a 46-35 halftime lead.

