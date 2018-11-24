Tyree helps Ole Miss dispatch Baylor

Breein Tyree scored 28 points as Ole Miss defeated Baylor 78-70 on Friday night to advance to the championship game of the Emerald Coast Classic in Niceville, Fla.

Bruce Stevens added 17 points for the Rebels (3-1), who will face Cincinnati — which defeated George Mason 71-55 earlier Friday — in the championship game Saturday. The Bears (3-2) will play George Mason for third place.

Tristan Clark had 27 points, Makai Mason scored 18, Matthew Mayer added 12 off the bench and Jared Butler came off the pine to score 11 for the Bears, who were trying to give coach Scott Drew his 300th career victory at Baylor.

Neither team shot well from the outside as the Rebels made 5 of 20 3-pointers and the Bears made 2 of 18. Baylor made three more field goals than Ole Miss, but the Rebels had a 29-18 advantage in free throws made.

Ole Miss led by four at halftime, and Tyree started the second-half scoring with a 3-pointer. Baylor scored seven straight to tie the score before Tyree broke the tie with another 3-pointer.

The Rebels’ lead fluctuated between one and four points until Blake Hinson’s jumper pushed the lead to 63-57 with seven minutes left.

The Bears got within four three times before Stevens made two free throws and Tyree made a jumper to give Ole Miss a 71-63 lead with 2:45 left, and the Rebels made their free throws from there.

Seven minutes into the game, Tyree made a 3-pointer and converted a three-point play as the Rebels rolled to an 18-5 lead.

Butler made consecutive layups during a 10-0 run that pulled the Bears within 18-15.

Devontae Shuler and KJ Buffen scored four points each as Ole Miss rebuilt the lead to 30-21.

Butler’s two free throws started and Mason’s two free throws completed a Baylor run that ended with the score tied at 36.

The scored was tied again at 39 before the Rebels scored the final four points to take a 43-39 halftime lead.

—Field Level Media