Ole Miss uses 28-0 run to dispatch Chattanooga

Breein Tyree scored 14 of his 20 points during a 28-0 run in the second half as host Ole Miss ran away from Chattanooga 90-70 on Sunday night.

Tyree made three 3-pointers, converted a three-point play and made another basket during the run, which took the Rebels (8-2) from a six point-deficit to a 22-point lead.

Terence Davis added 20 points, including two 3-pointers during the run, and Bruce Stevens had 15 off the bench for Ole Miss, which has won five straight games for the first time in three years.

David Jean-Baptiste scored 15 points, Jonathan Scott added 14 and Ramon Vila had 10 off the bench to lead the Mocs (5-7), who lost their second straight after a three-game winning streak.

The Mocs led by two at halftime and Jean-Baptiste made two 3-pointers early in the second half to give them a 45-39 lead before the Rebels made their push.

Davis started the run with a 3-pointer and Tyree followed with consecutive 3-pointers.

Devontae Shuler added a 3-pointer and a three-point play before Tyree made a jumper, then converted a three-point play.

Stevens made a dunk before Davis and Tyree made back-to-back 3-pointer to complete the run.

Thomas Smallwood ended Chattanooga’s 6 1/2-minute scoring drought by converting a three-point play with 10:14 left, but the Rebels still had a 67-48 lead midway through the second half.

The closest the Mocs got the rest of the way was 16 points.

Davis made Ole Miss’ first three baskets and Stevens added two baskets and a 3-pointer as the Rebels took a 20-8 lead with 11:10 left in the first half.

Donovann Toatley made a 3-pointer and added a jumper as the Mocs closed within 22-16.

Dominick Olejniciak scored five points as Ole Miss rebuilt the lead to 34-23.

Jerry Johnson Jr. and Scott both made a 3-pointer during a 10-1 run that got Chattanooga within 35-33.

Olejniciak made two free throws before Jean-Baptiste and Johnson each made a 3-pointer to close the half, leaving the Mocs with a 39-37 halftime lead.

—Field Level Media