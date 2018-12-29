US College Basketball
Ole Miss routs Florida Gulf Coast

Senior guard Terence Davis scored 20 points and junior guard Breein Tyree added 14 points and four steals as Mississippi extended its winning streak to seven games with an 87-57 nonconference victory over Florida Gulf Coast on Saturday.

The victory gave Ole Miss (10-2), just its third undefeated December since 1950.

RaySean Scott Jr. scored 18 points for FGCU (5-10), which dropped consecutive games to SEC opponents after falling 77-56 to Florida on Dec. 22.

Ole Miss, which entered ninth in the nation in field goal percentage at 50.6 percent, was 31-of-60 from the field (51.7 percent).

Davis, who was playing in his 100th career game for the Rebels was 8-of-14 from the field and 3-of-6 from 3-point range. Tyree went 5-of-8 from the field and 3-of-4 from 3-point range, including his 100th 3-pointer for Ole Miss.

The Eagles struggled for offense without senior and leading scorer Haanif Cheatham, who was lost for the season in early December with a shoulder injury. Senior guard Schadrac Casimir, the only active FGCU averaging double digits in scoring, was held to two points on 1-of-4 shooting in 22 minutes.

The Eagles shot just 21-of-52 (40.4 percent) from the field and committed 19 turnovers, while Ole Miss had a 11-2 advantage in steals.

Sophomore guard Devontae Shuler, freshman forward Blake Hinson and senior forward Bruce Stevens all scored 11 points for Ole Miss, which held a 37-28 advantage in rebounds.

The Rebels took a 10-point lead midway through the first half at 19-9, with the Eagles cutting the deficit to single digits just twice, the last time at 29-20 with 4:52 remaining in the first half. The Rebels closed out the first half on a 15-6 run to take a 44-26 lead into the break.

Ole Miss was 15-of-30 from the field in the first half and 9-of-12 from 3-point range, while taking a 44-26 lead into the break. The Rebels held an 11-0 advantage in points off turnovers.

Ole Miss will next open SEC play on Jan. 5 at Vanderbilt. FGCU will open Atlantic Sun Conference play on Jan. 5 at home against Liberty.

