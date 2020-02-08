Tyree's 23 points power Ole Miss over Florida

Breein Tyree scored 23 points and Ole Miss led the final 36 minutes en route to a 68-51 victory against Southeastern Conference rival Florida on Saturday in Oxford, Miss.

KJ Buffen and Devontae Shuler each added 14 points for the Rebels (12-11, 3-7 SEC), who notched a second straight win. Buffen also had nine rebounds.

Keyontae Johnson had 16 points and 10 rebounds and Kerry Blackshear Jr. added 11 points for the Gators (14-9, 6-4), who lost for the fourth time in six games. Florida was held to 33.3 percent shooting (18 of 54).

Leading by two points, the Rebels went on a 13-3 run to take a 48-36 advantage with 12:19 remaining. Tyree began the surge with a 3-pointer and a jumper. After Florida’s Noah Locke sank a trey, Ole MIss scored the next eight points — four each by Shuler and Buffen.

Florida failed to get within 10 points the final 10 minutes.

Ole Miss forced 15 turnovers that resulted in 16 points, and the Rebels committed just 10 turnovers.

Gators starting point guard Andrew Nembhard left the game with 1:21 left in the first half after apparently suffering a twisted ankle. He returned but scored only five points in 31 minutes.

Tyree scored 12 points to help Ole Miss grab a 33-27 halftime lead. The Rebels led by as many as 13 points as they shot 48.1 percent (13 of 27) overall and 50 percent (4 of 8) from 3-point range.

Blackshear had nine points and five rebounds before halftime for the Gators, who shot 34.6 percent (9 of 26) overall, 27.3 percent (3 of 11) from long distance and trailed the final 16:37 of the half.

Florida defeated Ole Miss 71-55 in the first meeting on Jan. 14 when the Rebels played without starters Khadim Sy and Tyree in Gainesville, Fla.

—Field Level Media