Georgia holds off Ole Miss for 78-74 win

Tye Fagan scored 17 of his team-high 19 points in the second half as Georgia ended a four-game losing streak with a 78-74 win over host Ole Miss in a Southeastern Conference game on Saturday in Oxford, Miss.

Sahvir Wheeler posted 18 points and nine assists, while K.D. Johnson added 14 points that included 4-of-5 shooting from beyond the arc for the Bulldogs. Toumani Camara added 13 points and five rebounds for Georgia (8-4, 1-4 SEC).

Ole Miss (6-6, 1-4 SEC) was led by Devontae Shuler, who had a game-high 24 points and eight assists, and Jarkel Joiner, who had 22 points in the Rebels’ fifth loss in their past six games.

The Bulldogs shot 9-of-15 from 3-point range to highlight a day in which they shot 58.7 percent (27-of-46) from the field, including a blistering 75 percent (18-of-24) in the second half. Fagan made all nine of his shots from the field, which included a three-pointer.

Ole Miss pulled to within 73-72 on Shuler’s free throws with 1:27 remaining, but Georgia responded when Wheeler hit two free throws on the ensuing possession for a 75-72 advantage with 1:02 remaining.

Joiner turned the ball over on Ole Miss’ next possession, and Georgia extended its lead to five on Wheeler’s free throws with 18 seconds remaining.

The Bulldogs made 17 of their first 21 field goal attempts of the second half, including a perfect 5-for-5 from beyond the arc, to take a 71-59 lead following Johnson’s 3-pointer from the left wing with 4:33 remaining.

Georgia took control of the game early in the second half, which it opened on a 19-8 run to take a 48-36 run following a layup by Fagan off a pass from Camara with 13:41 left in the half.

Georgia led 29-28 at halftime after both teams shot poorly in the first half. The Bulldogs made just nine first-half field goals in 22 attempts, with four coming from three-point range. Ole Miss shot 13-of-30 from the field, including a woeful 1-of-13 from 3-point range and 1-of-7 at the free-throw line. Georgia made all seven of its three-throw attempts.

Wheeler and Camara each had seven first-half points for the Bulldogs, while Ole Miss was led by Joiner and KJ Buffen, who scored eight and six points, respectively, in the first 20 minutes.

--Field Level Media