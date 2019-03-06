No. 6 Kentucky fends off Ole Miss upset bid

Keldon Johnson scored 22 points and PJ Washington had all 13 of his points in the second half as No. 6 Kentucky held off Ole Miss 80-76 in an SEC game in Oxford, Miss., on Tuesday night.

Mar 5, 2019; Oxford, MS, USA;

Tyler Herro added 20 points and Ashton Hagans had 10 for the Wildcats (25-5, 14-3 SEC). Washington, the team’s leading scorer at 14.9 points per game, got into early foul trouble and wasn’t a factor in the first half. But he was a major factor in the second half.

The Wildcats, who shot just 31.8 percent from the field, including 26.3 percent on 3-pointers, in a 71-52 loss at then-No. 7 Tennessee on Saturday, shot 55.4 percent from the field, including 44.4 percent on 3-pointers.

Terence Davis, one of three seniors playing their last scheduled home game, led the Rebels with 25 points and 12 rebounds.

Breein Tyree added 21, senior Bruce Stevens had 11 and Devontae Shuler had 10 for the Rebels (19-11, 9-8), who lost their third straight game. The losses have come by a total of seven points.

Ole Miss, which had its best shooting performance in an SEC game this season when it shot 53.7 percent from the floor in a 74-73 loss at Arkansas on Saturday, shot just 40.7 percent against the Wildcats.

The Rebels led by one point at halftime and the score was tied seven times in first 8 1/2 minutes of the second half.

Washington broke the seventh tie with a jumper and added another to give the Wildcats a 62-58 lead with just under 11 minutes left.

He assisted on Herro’s 3-pointer, then scored Kentucky’s next five points to help the Wildcats open a 72-65 lead.

Tyree scored the Rebels’ next six points as they got within 75-71 with 2:36 left.

They had chances to get closer, but missed their next four shots before Johnson made one of two free throws with 34 seconds left.

Davis’ jumper cut Kentucky’s lead to 76-73 with 22 seconds left.

Herro made two free throws, and Davis countered with a 3-pointer to make it 78-76 with nine seconds left.

Immanuel Quickley completed the scoring by making two free throws with six seconds left.

