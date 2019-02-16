Ole Miss turns back turnover-prone Missouri

Bruce Stevens and K.J. Buffen came off the bench to score 17 and 14 points, respectively, as Ole Miss defeated Missouri 75-65 in an SEC game Saturday in Oxford, Miss.

Feb 16, 2019; Oxford, MS, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Kermit Davis watches the action against the Missouri Tigers during the first half at The Pavilion at Ole Miss. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Breein Tyree added 14 points and Devontae Shuler had 12 as the Rebels (18-7, 8-4) won their fourth consecutive game.

Jordan Geist scored 23 and Xavier Pinson added 11 for the Tigers (12-12, 3-9). Mark Smith, the SEC’s leading 3-point shooter, returned from a six-game absence due to an ankle injury and had three points off the bench, making 1 of 3 from beyond the arc.

Missouri out-rebounded Ole Miss 37-21 but that edge was neutralized because of 25 turnovers. The Rebels had 13 steals — five from Shuler — and committed only 10 turnovers.

Ole Miss led by nine points at halftime and quickly expanded the margin at the start of the second half.

Stevens followed a jumper with a 3-pointer to complete a 12-2 run that gave the Rebels a 47-28 lead.

Geist brought Missouri back, scoring eight straight points during a 15-5 run that cut the deficit to 52-43 midway through the half.

Blake Hinson answered with a 3-pointer and the Rebels maintained a double-digit lead until Javon Pickett’s 3-pointer cut the lead to 59-50 with 6:22 left.

Geist converted a three-point play that pulled the Tigers within seven with four minutes remaining.

Missouri got within seven once more before Shuler scored five straight points to give Ole Miss a 69-57 lead with 2:02 left. The Rebels led by double figures the rest of the way.

Ole Miss got off to a fast start offensively; Shuler scored seven points as the Rebels took a 19-10 lead.

Geist made a jumper and Kevin Puryear hit a 3-pointer for the Tigers, but Ole Miss scored the next eight points.

Smith made his first 3-pointer in three first-half attempts as Missouri crept within 35-26 at halftime. He showed signs of rust as he committed three of the Tigers’ 15 first-half turnovers.

—Field Level Media