Weatherspoon helps No. 22 Mississippi State defeat Ole Miss

Quinndary Weatherspoon scored 27 points, including eight in the final 5 1/2 minutes as No. 22 Mississippi State held off host Ole Miss 81-75 in an SEC game Saturday afternoon at Oxford, Miss.

Reggie Perry added 21 points and 11 rebounds as the Bulldogs (16-5, 4-4 SEC), who avenged an 81-77 home loss to the Rebels (14-7, 4-4) three weeks ago by an almost identical score. Mississippi State’s starters scored all but 15 of the team’s points, though six of the bench’s points came from Nick Weatherspoon, who usually starts but didn’t because of a knee injury suffered in a loss at Alabama on Wednesday.

Breein Tyree scored 25 points, Terence Davis added 15, Devontae Shuler had 14 and Bruce Stevens 13 to lead Ole Miss, which lost for the fifth time in six games after a 10-game winning streak.

The Rebels extended their four-point halftime lead to seven less than three minutes into the second half before the Bulldogs came back.

Mississippi State closed within one point six times before taking its first lead of the second half at 62-60 on Perry’s 3-pointer.

Quinndary Weatherspoon added four points to push the lead to six before Tyree scored five points to get Ole Miss within one.

The Rebels got within one on another occasion before pulling even at 73 on Tyree’s 3-pointer with 3:53 left, but that would be Ole Miss’ last field goal.

Perry put Mississippi State back on top by making a 3-pointer on the ensuing possession.

Ole Miss got within one again, but Abdul Ado made one free throw and Quinndary Weatherspoon made four to conclude the scoring.

The first half featured a series of shifts in momentum as there were three ties and seven lead changes.

Mississippi State led by as many as seven points and Ole Miss led by as many as six before Shuler made three free throws to give the Rebels a lead that they would keep for the final 3:07 of the half.

Stevens followed with six points as Ole Miss matched its biggest lead of the half before Perry’s tip-in with three seconds left reduced the Rebels’ lead to 43-39 at halftime.

